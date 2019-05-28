Bruce Springsteen confirms new E Street Band album and tour for 2020

Bruce is back on the road...

Bruce Springsteen has confirmed that the E Street Band will head back into the studio later this year, ahead of hitting the road in 2020.

While the iconic New Jersey star is currently gearing up to release solo album ‘Western Stars’ on June 14, he says that he’ll reunite with his band pretty soon.

Speaking to Italian news site Repubblica, he explained: “I’ll record with the E Street Band in the autumn, and when we are done, we’ll go on tour [next year].”

It comes after Springsteen teased the record in an interview with Martin Scorsese to promote Springsteen on Broadway.

“About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band,” The Boss explained.

He added: “There’ll be another tour!”

But his latest solo effort is a world away from The E Street Band, and instead sees the Boss experimenting with Southern California pop music of the ’70s.

“Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind,” Springsteen explained.

“It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write.”

He added: “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more Tunnel of Love and Devils and Dust, but it’s not like them at all.”

Springsteen’s last release came in 2018’s ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ soundtrack album, which came complete with performances of 15 of his best-loved songs from throughout his career.