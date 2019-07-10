Bruce Springsteen confirms ‘Western Stars’ companion movie

The record, Springsteen's 19th, was released last month and went straight to number one in the UK

Bruce Springsteen has confirmed that a companion film to his recent album ‘Western Stars’ is on the way.

The record, which was the artist’s 19th studio album, was released last month and shook off competition from Madonna to go straight to number one in the UK albums chart in its first week.

Springsteen has now revealed that a ‘Western Stars’ movie is on the way. Speaking to SiriusXM’s Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo earlier today (July 10), Springsteen said that the film consisted mostly of a live performance of the album.

“We made a film of the ‘Western Stars’ album, where I play the record from start to finish along with some other things,” he said. “We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I was looking for a way to get some of the music live to the audience.”

Springsteen said that he was “excited” by the reception that the album received as he thought it was “a little off to the left, and I really didn’t know what kind of response it was gonna get”.

“But, you know, just walking around and talking to fans on the street and seeing how the record was received, it was very exciting and made us look for how we could sort of further that experience for the fans without going out and playing live right now. ‘Cause I’m still working on some other changes,” he added.

Last month, it was announced that a documentary about Springsteen’s late saxophone player, Clarence Clemons, had been completed.