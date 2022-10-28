Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’

Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below.

The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.

Springsteen’s take on ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – which was originally written by Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson, and notably recorded by Ben E. King in 1962 and Aretha Franklin in 1970 – has been accompanied by a Thom Zimny-directed video.

Advertisement

The black-and-white clip, which you can see below, features Springsteen performing ‘Don’t Play That Song’ while backed by a live band.

Speaking about ‘Only The Strong Survive’ upon its announcement last month, Springsteen said: “I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?

“I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all — and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.

“My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Springsteen will head out on tour in 2023 with his E Street Band, including two sold-out shows at London’s BST Hyde Park series.

Advertisement

You can see his upcoming UK and European tour dates below, and find any remaining UK and Ireland tickets here.

April 2023

28 – Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona, Spain

May 2023

5 – RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland

7 – RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland

13 – La Défense Arena, Paris, France

18 – Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara, Italy

21 – Circo Massimo, Rome, Italy

25 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 2023

11 – Megaland, Landgraaf, Netherlands

13 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

16 – Villa Park, Birmingham

21 – Merkur Spiel Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

24 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

26 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

30 – Voldsløkka, Oslo, Norway

July 2023

6 – BST Hyde Park, London

8 – BST Hyde Park, London

11 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

13 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

15 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria

23 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

25 – Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza, Monza, Italy