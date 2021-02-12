Bruce Springsteen “drank tequila shots and got on motorbike” before drink-driving arrest

Bruce Springsteen drank a shot of tequila and got on his motorbike before he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, police have claimed.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the rock icon is facing drink-driving charges after he was arrested at New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area in November.

According to papers filed in federal court, Springsteen told a police officer he had consumed two shots in 20 minutes, but refused to take a breath test.

Delivering a statement of probable cause, the arresting officer said Springsteen “smelt strongly of alcohol” and had glassy eyes”.

A bottle of Patron tequila was also said to be “completely empty”, the officer said.

During a field sobriety test, the musician was said to be “visibly swaying back and forth” and also “took 45 total steps during the walk and turn instead of the instructed 18”.

Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He will appear in court sometime in the coming weeks.

However, a source familiar with the case also told the Asbury Park Press that Springsteen’s blood alcohol content was .02, a quarter of the legal limit – although this is yet to be confirmed.

On the back of the arrest Jeep has pulled its Super Bowl ad, which starred Springsteen, from YouTube.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” a spokesperson for Jeep told Rolling Stone.

Last month, Springsteen was among the performers who took part in the Celebrating America TV special to honour Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.