Check out the stage times and support acts for Bruce Springsteen’s BST Hyde Park shows

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band are set to play two huge shows at BST Hyde Park this week – check out the full list of support acts and stage times below.

Springsteen will hit the stage in London tonight (July 6) before returning for another outdoor gig this Saturday (July 8).

The Chicks serve as the main support for both concerts. They’ll be joined this evening by Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, The Coronas, Stone, Picture Parlour, First Time Flyers, Theo Lawrence, and Attawalpa.

Saturday’s line-up is completed by James Bay, Brittney Spencer, Pa Sheehy, Sam Barber, Kingfishr, Kezia Gill, and Kelly McGrath.

Attawalpa will kick off today’s show with a set on the Birdcage stage at 3pm BST, followed by Theo Lawrence (4.30pm) and First Time Flyers (6.10pm).

The Rainbow stage, meanwhile, will host performances from Picture Parlour and The Coronas.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are due to arrive on the main stage – aka the Great Oak – at 7pm both nights for a mammoth three-hour-and-20-minute headline show. The Chicks will perform on the same stage at 5pm tonight as well as Saturday.

Today’s Great Oak line-up also consists of Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls and Stone. On Saturday, the stage will welcome James Bay and Brittney Spencer.

The full line-ups and stage times are as follows:

Thursday, July 6:



GREAT OAK STAGE (MAIN STAGE)

7pm-10:20pm – Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band

5pm – The Chicks

4:30pm – Stone

3:30pm-4:20pm – Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls

RAINBOW STAGE

6pm – The Coronas

3pm – Picture Parlour

BIRDCAGE STAGE

6:10pm – First Time Flyers

4:30 – Theo Lawrence

3pm – Attawalpa

Saturday, July 8:

GREAT OAK (MAIN STAGE)

7pm-10:20pm – Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band

5pm – The Chicks

3:30pm – James Bay

2:30pm – Brittney Spencer

RAINBOW STAGE

6pm – Pa Sheehy

4:25pm – Sam Barber

3pm- – Kezia Gill

BIRDCAGE STAGE



6pm – Kingfishr

4:20pm – Kezia Gill

3pm – Kelly McGrath

Following this week’s BST appearances, The Boss’ world tour with the E Street Band will continue throughout Europe before heading to North America in August.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney said recently that he “blames” Springsteen for increasingly long stage times.