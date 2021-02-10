Bruce Springsteen faces charges after being arrested for drink driving

Bruce Springsteen is facing drink driving charges after being arrested in New Jersey last year.

According to a spokesperson for the National Parks Service (via New York Post), the veteran rock star was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” the spokesperson said.

He was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He will appear in court sometime in the coming weeks (per TMZ).

News of Springsteen’s arrest comes days after he appeared in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad – his first ever TV commercial.

After resisting corporate partnerships for most of his career, Springsteen has finally become the subject of an advert after being chased by Jeep’s head of marketing Olivier Francois for a decade.

The advert, which is soundtracked by an ambient score created by Springsteen and his producer Rob Aniello, tackles the theme of a need for unity, similar to that which Joe Biden preached in his inauguration speech when becoming US president last month.

Springsteen’s drink driving incident took place in the same month as the release of his latest album ‘Letter To You’.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Leonie Cooper called the album a “powerful synthesis of past and present” and “his best work in 20 years”.

Last month, Springsteen was among the performers who took part in the Celebrating America TV special to honour Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

Biden was officially inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, with the subsequent Celebrating America programme featuring performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato and John Legend.