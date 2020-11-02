Bruce Springsteen has become the first artist to have a Top Five album in each of the last six decades.

The Boss released his latest record ‘Letter To You’ last month (October 23), marking his 20th studio album.

Springsteen scored two Top Five albums on the Billboard Hot 200 in the 1970s, first with ‘Born To Run’ and later with ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’. In the ‘80s, he hit the upper levels of the chart with the Number One album ‘The River’, along with ‘Nebraska’, ‘Born In The USA’, ‘Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 1975-1985’, and ‘Tunnel Of Love’.

The ‘90s, meanwhile, saw him score a Number Two and Number Three album with ‘Human Touch’ and ‘Lucky Town’ respectively, and a Number One with his 1995 ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation. A decade later, ‘The Rising’, ‘Devils & Dust’, ‘We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions’, ‘Magic’ and ‘Working On A Dream’ all charted within the Top Five.

Most recently, he achieved four Top Fives in the 2010s, including his most recent – 2019’s ‘Western Stars’. Now, ‘Letter To You’ has entered the Billboard Hot 200 at Number Two to complete the achievement.

In a five-star review, NME said of ‘Letter To You’: “Every song is a dream […] A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen narrated and lent a song to a new campaign ad for Joe Biden this past weekend (November 1).

“In Scranton, good times aren’t promised. But here, and in towns across America, times are harder than they ought to be. Lives on pause, dreams on hold, futures in doubt,” the star said over footage from Biden’s Pennsylvania hometown.

“He’s running to change that, to give working people the shot they deserve. An honest living for honest work, and a little peace of mind at the end of the day.”