Bruce Springsteen has curated a “frat rock” playlist

For the latest episode of Bruce Springsteen‘s SiriusXM show From My Home to Yours, the Boss curated a playlist of frat rock classics.

As Springsteen fan site Backstreets notes, Springsteen introduces the songs by saying, “I just want you to drink beer and go apeshit listening to this music.” Among the bands featured were the Swingin’ Medallions, The Trashmen, Flamin’ Groovies, Fleshtones and The Romantics.

A handful of the tracks Springsteen has actually performed during shows over the years, including the Swingin’ Medallions ‘Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love) and the Righteous Brothers’ ‘Little Latin Lupe Lu’.

Take a look at the full playlist below:

The Swingin’ Medallions – ‘Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)’ The Trashmen – ‘Surfin’ Bird’ Question Mark & the Mysterians – ’96 Tears’ The Premiers – ‘Farmer John’ Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs – ‘Wooly Bully’ Flamin’ Groovies – ‘Money’ Fleshtones – ‘Ride Your Pony” The Dovells – ‘You Can’t Sit Down’ Cannibal & The Headhunters – ‘Land of 1000 Dances’ Righteous Brothers – ‘Little Latin Lupe Lu’ The Romantics – ‘What I Like About You’ Scooter Lee – ‘Shama Lama Ding Dong’ The Kingsmen – ‘Louie Louie’

Earlier this week, it was announced Springsteen would release a new live film titled ‘The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts’, taken from his benefit performances in aid of anti-nuclear energy organisation MUSE.

The film features remixed and remastered audio, and was edited from the original 16mm film by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. The film is set for release later this year, with a final date still to be confirmed.

This month it was also revealed that a lyric on Springsteen’s 1975 classic ‘Thunder Road’ will be edited 46 years after the song’s release. Original versions of the song’s lyrics have the song’s first line reading: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves.”

A debate recently began raging online from those who believe Mary’s dress actually “sways” rather than “waves”. This was later confirmed by Springsteen’s longtime manager and ‘Born to Run’ co-producer Jon Landau, who told The New Yorker her dress does in fact “sway”, and that typos in official Springsteen material would be corrected.