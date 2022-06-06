Bruce Springsteen joins Coldplay on stage in New Jersey

Coldplay were joined on stage by local hero Bruce Springsteen at their New Jersey show over the weekend – see footage below.

The band were playing the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night (June 5) as part of their ongoing ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

During the previous night’s (June 4) show, Kylie Minogue joined the band for an acoustic version of her 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ which they’d performed together previously at Glastonbury 2019 when she played the Legends’ Slot.

On Sunday, they were then joined by New Jersey’s most favourite son, with Springsteen playing two tracks with the band.

Before playing 2009 track ‘Working On A Dream’, Springsteen told the crowd: “Chris [Martin] said he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it with him.”

Watch them perform that track and a rendition of ‘Dancing In The Dark’ below.

Coldplay tocando 'Dancing In The Dark' con Bruce Springsteen en New Jersey. #ColdplayNJ 🎥: IG: zach_edelman pic.twitter.com/jlRaLCzA7X — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) June 6, 2022

Full video of Bruce Springsteen performing "Working On A Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Coldplay/Chris Martin at #ColdplayNJ – June 5 | via @buckIands pic.twitter.com/c9ocxRgahU — CPing Media (@CPingMedia) June 6, 2022

Coldplay’s 2022 world stadium tour comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and will head to the UK this summer.

Last week, the band announced the acts that will be supporting them on the UK and European run of the ‘Music For The Spheres’ tour. H.E.R. and London Grammar were previously announced as special guests on the tour, alternating dates across Europe and the UK, with Griff, Laura Mvula and more now also added to the bill at select dates.

Springsteen, meanwhile, will reunite with The E Street Band in 2023 for a world tour.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond!”

The Boss, alongside Gary Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren and Patti Scialfa, will kick off the tour with North American arena dates in February. He’ll head to stadiums in Europe from late April and then back to the States in August. UK dates are yet to be announced.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 European dates:

APRIL 2023

Friday 28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

MAY 2023

Friday 05, Sunday 07 – Dublin, RDS Arena

Saturday 13 – Paris, La Défense Arena

Thursday 18 – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani

Saturday 21 – Rome, Circo Massimo

Thursday 25 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

JUNE 2023

Sunday 11 – Landgraaf, Megaland

Tuesday 13 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday 21 – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

Saturday 24, Monday 26 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

Friday 30 – Oslo, Voldsløkka

JULY 2023

Tuesday 11, Thursday 13 – Copenhagen, Parken

Saturday 15 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Tuesday 18 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

Sunday 23 – Munich, Olympiastadion

Tuesday 25 – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza