Listen to Bruce Springsteen team up with Bleachers on new song ‘Chinatown’

Bleachers have shared a new song called ‘Chinatown’ which sees them team up with Bruce Springsteen – listen to it below.

It comes after the Jack Antonoff-led project previewed new material over the weekend after both Bleachers and Antonoff tweeted a phone number for fans to call.

As The Line Of Best Fit notes, Bleachers fans who called up the number (which promised to “take the sadness out of Saturday night”) were greeted with previews of two new songs by the band when they pressed certain key combinations.

Today (November 16), Bleachers have shared a new collaboration with Springsteen called ‘Chinatown’, which hears Antonoff and The Boss take it in turns singing the chorus.

“But a girl like you/ Could rip me out of my head/ Black tears on your cheek/ I want them in my bed/ I’ll take you out of the city/ Honey, right into the shadow/ Cause I wanna find tomorrow/ Yeah, I wanna find tomorrow,” the chorus begins.

It continues: “With a girl like you/ You’re my Chinatown baby/ Sittin’ on the front stoop/ Crying out the crazy/ I’ll take you out of the city/ Honey, right into the shadow/ Cause, I wanna find tomorrow/ Yeah, I wanna find tomorrow/ With you, babe.”

You can watch the song’s video below:

Earlier this year, Antonoff took to Twitter to promise that a new Bleachers album would arrive in 2020.

Springsteen recently released his 20th studio album, ‘Letter To You’. A film that accompanied the LP was also released.

Following its release, The Boss became the first artist to have a Top Five album in each of the last six decades.

Meanwhile, Springsteen has doubled down on his love for Lana Del Rey in a new interview.