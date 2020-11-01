Bruce Springsteen narrates Joe Biden campaign advertisement

Bruce Springsteen has lent his voice and music to a Joe Biden campaign advertisement, just days before the US election.

The campaign focuses on Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, appealing towards working class Americans.

“In Scranton, good times aren’t promised. But here, and in towns across America, times are harder than they ought to be. Lives on pause, dreams on hold, futures in doubt,” Springsteen narrates.

Advertisement

“He’s running to change that, to give working people the shot they deserve. An honest living for honest work, and a little peace of mind at the end of the day.”

Springsteen’s track ‘My Hometown’ can also be found in the background. The track is taken from his ’80s album, ‘Born In The U.S.A.’.

The new ad follows comments made by Springsteen last week, urging voters to kick Donald Trump out of office.

“There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” he said in an audio clip on Twitter.

“Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.

Advertisement

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane [to Australia].”

The Boss joins a number of US musicians, including Cardi B, Jon Bon Jovi, Fall Out Boy and Dave Grohl, who have supported Biden for the presidential bid.

Springsteen released his latest album, ‘Letter To You’, last month. NME gave the album a five-star review, praising it as “a powerful synthesis of past and present”.