Bruce Springsteen announces new album ‘Only The Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen has announced his new album, ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – listen to his cover of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ below.

After teasing the announcement yesterday (September 28), Springsteen has now confirmed that his next record, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats”, will be released on November 11 via Columbia (pre-order here).

In an announcement video shared this afternoon (September 29) that you can watch below, Springsteen told his fans that the record will celebrate an array of soul music classics from such catalogues as Motown, Gamble and Huff and Stax.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen said. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?

“I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all — and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.

“My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Springsteen has shared his cover of Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ today along with an official video, which you can watch below.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Only The Strong Survive’, which was recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey and produced by Ron Aniello, below.

1. ‘Only the Strong Survive’

2. ‘Soul Days’ (feat. Sam Moore)

3. ‘Nightshift’

4. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’

5. ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’

6. ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’

7. ‘When She Was My Girl’

8. ‘Hey, Western Union Man’

9. ‘I Wish It Would Rain’

10. ‘Don’t Play That Song’

11. ‘Any Other Way’

12. ‘I Forgot to Be Your Lover’ (feat. Sam Moore)

13. ‘7 Rooms of Gloom’

14. ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’

15. ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’

Springsteen will head out on tour in 2023 with his E Street Band, including two sold-out shows at London’s BST Hyde Park series.

You can see his upcoming UK and European tour dates below, and find any remaining UK and Ireland tickets here.

April 2023

28 – Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona, Spain

May 2023

5 – RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland

7 – RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland

13 – La Défense Arena, Paris, France

18 – Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara, Italy

21 – Circo Massimo, Rome, Italy

25 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 2023

11 – Megaland, Landgraaf, Netherlands

13 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

16 – Villa Park, Birmingham

21 – Merkur Spiel Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

24 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

26 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

30 – Voldsløkka, Oslo, Norway

July 2023

6 – BST Hyde Park, London

8 – BST Hyde Park, London

11 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

13 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

15 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria

23 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

25 – Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza, Monza, Italy