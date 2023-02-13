Bruce Springsteen plays scaled back show after E Street Band members test positive for COVID-19

Bruce Springsteen was forced to perform a show in Dallas, Texas this weekend without three members of the E Street Band.

Earlier this month, Springsteen and co. kicked off their first tour in six years with a mammoth 28-song set in Tampa, Florida.

However, last Friday (February 10), The Boss was forced to take to the stage for a more scaled back affair, with guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both having to miss the show after testing positive for COVID-19.

Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s wife and E Street band member, was also absent for an unknown reason.

“We got a few members missing tonight – Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell – COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” Springsteen told the audience before performing ‘Out In The Street’.

Steven Van Zandt replied to a fan who tweeted asking why he was missing at Springsteen’s first Dallas show in seven years. “Sorry folks. Covid,” he replied.

He followed up with another tweet, writing: “Thank you all for your best wishes and positive vibes. I’ve got a very mild case and hope to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.”

Replying to another tweet asking if he was vaccinated against Covid, Van Zandt wrote: “Totally. And boosted. That’s why it’s a mild case. No real danger or damage.”

Kicking off the tour on February 1, Springsteen and the band opened with ‘No Surrender’ before running through some of their greatest hits alongside newer material from their 2020 album ‘Letter To You’ over the course of almost three hours.

The set included a seven-song encore where they wheeled out tracks including ‘Born To Run’, ‘Rosalita’, ‘Dancing In The Dark’ and ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’ before Springsteen gave an acoustic solo performance of ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’.

Elsewhere, a fanzine dedicated to the music of Bruce Springsteen is set to close after 43 years.