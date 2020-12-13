Bruce Springsteen recalls his reaction to hearing ‘Born To Run’ for the first time

Bruce Springsteen has recalled his reaction to hearing the finished version of his album ‘Born To Run’ for the first time.

The classic record was Springsteen’s third and was released 45 years ago on August 25, 1975.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Springsteen reflected on the making of the album. While discussing the album’s cover, Fallon suggested the musician had thrown the artwork in the pool upon first seeing it.

Advertisement

“No, I threw the album in the pool, that was different,” Springsteen replied. “When you first start you’re not used to hearing yourself, even two, three records in. I just couldn’t get used to the sound of my voice and very often it sounds terrible to you. You’re making all these choices you end up not comfortable with. I recorded that when I was a 24-year-old kid, you know?”

He continued to explain that Jimmy Iovine was working as the engineer on the record and brought the mastered version to Springsteen in Richmond, Virginia. After finding a record player in a local music store, the pair had their first listen in the shop.

“So I’m listening to the mastering of ‘Born To Run’, the two of us are standing in the back of the record store down south and Jimmy is trying to get me to say ‘It’s OK, we can release it’,” Springsteen explained.

“I’m there and I’m like, ‘[makes uncertain noises] Into the pool at the hotel it goes!’ At any rate, we did release it and it worked out alright.” Watch the interview above now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rock icon appeared on Saturday Night Live last night (December 11), where he performed with The E Street Band for their first public performance in four years. Due to coronavirus restrictions, however, not every member of the group was able to be present for the appearance.