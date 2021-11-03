Bruce Springsteen reportedly in talks to sell music catalogue to Sony Music

Bruce Springsteen is reportedly in talks to sell his recorded catalogue to Sony Music.

According to sources (via Billboard), the deal between The Boss and the US global music company is almost complete. The musician is also looking to sell off his publishing catalogue.

It’s said that Springsteen is looking for upwards of $350million (£256.5million) for both the publishing and recorded masters.

The ‘Letter To You’ singer-songwriter – who is signed to Columbia Records, which is owned by Sony Music Entertainment – previously acquired the rights to his music, as did other Sony acts including Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson.

Dylan is among the many older/heritage acts taking to cash in on their music in recent years. Last December, he sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Universal Music for $300million (£225million).

Springsteen released 20 studio albums between 1973 and 2020, with Billboard estimating that he made $15million (£11m) in revenue last year. Additionally, he brings in $7.5million (£5.5m) per year from publishing.

The outlet claims that his combined song and album catalogue could be worth between $330million (£242m) and $415million (£304m).

Bruce Springsteen is yet to comment on the reports.

In a five star review of his latest studio effort, NME wrote: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen delivered a solo performance of ‘The River’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week (October 25).