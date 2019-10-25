"We have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American"

Bruce Springsteen has once again criticised Donald Trump in a new interview.

Earlier this month, Trump blasted Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen at a rally where he was speaking at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Discussing his win in the 2016 election, Trump said he didn’t need the support of big celebrities such as Beyonce, Jay-Z and The Boss.

He said: “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” before mocking Springsteen’s presence at political rallies, saying he would “do about two songs, then leave…and everyone leaves with him. And (Hillary Clinton is) still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

In a new interview with CBS This Morning, which you can watch above, Springsteen discussed the president in more detail saying it was a “frightening time.”

Springsteen said: “It’s frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time. The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means.

“And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Springsteen has previously spoken out against Trump multiple times. In January 2017, Springsteen addressed Trump’s controversial executive order targeted at immigrants and refugees, declaring that “America is a nation of immigrants.”

Prior to this, Springsteen called the Republican candidate “dangerous” and a “flagrant, toxic narcissist”.

“In Trump’s case, the facade is easy to see through, and what you see is a bundle of anxiety, fragility and insecurity,” he told The Guardian. “It’s the thinnest possible mask of masculinity. And it wouldn’t fool anybody from the Greatest Generation.”