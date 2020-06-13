GAMING  

Bruce Springsteen shares haunting performance of ‘Reason To Believe’ from 2005 live show

It comes from The Boss' stripped back 2005 'Devils And Dust Tour'

By Patrick Clarke
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen CREDIT: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

Bruce Springsteen has shared a performance of his track ‘Reason To Believe’, recorded at a show in Stockholm in 2005.

The recording comes from Springsteen’s solo acoustic tour ‘Devils And Dust’, and has been shared as part of an ongoing series of archive performances he’s sharing as downloads online. You can take a listen below.

‘Reason To Believe’ originally appeared as the closing track on Springsteen’s acclaimed sixth album ‘Nebraska’, released in 1982. The Stockholm performance sees him performing into a bullet microphone to distort his vocals.

Last month, Springsteen shared a surprise new live album to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

