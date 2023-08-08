Bruce Springsteen shares highlights reel from 2023 European and UK tour

Bruce Springsteen has shared an official video highlights reel capturing his 2023 European and UK/Ireland tour – watch it below.

The legendary singer-songwriter’s most recent set of dates with the E Street Band ran between April 28 and July 25. He took to the stage in cities such as Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam and Oslo.

In the United Kingdom, The Boss made a double appearance at BST Hyde Park in London following gigs in Birmingham and Edinburgh. Springsteen also played three nights at the RDS Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Advertisement

The ‘Letter To You’ artist recently uploaded a two-minute-17-second official video which is made up of professionally-shot footage from across the tour.

In the first clip, Springsteen shouts: “You’ve just seen the heart-stopping, pants-dropping, earth-shocking, hard-rocking, booty-shaking, love-making, Viagra-taking, history-making, legendary…” The crowd then complete the famous speech, yelling: “E Street Band!”

The rest of the compilation comprises behind-the-scenes shots, audience footage and videos of The Boss and co. playing live onstage across numerous dates. Check out the full highlights reel here:

In a five-star review of Springsteen’s first BST concert last month, NME wrote: “A force of personality like no other, if Springsteen’s ultimate goal really is to change lives by night, then it’s mission accomplished here.

“Punctuated with lessons of life, love and loss, he’s hit another home run at Hyde Park.”

Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are due to kick off a North American tour tomorrow (August 9). You can see the full itinerary, and find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, Paul McCartney recently said that he “blames” Springsteen for increasingly long live shows.