Bruce Springsteen shares ‘Live In Hyde Park’ show in full for first time

Bruce Springsteen has shared his ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ show in its entirety as many fans continue to self-isolate due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (March 17), The Boss shared a link to the 2009 concert in a bid to help his followers “practice social distancing” during the current global crisis.

“…Stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time!” he wrote, before directing fans to a link to the show.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

You can watch the performance here.

The Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show took place on June 28, 2009 as part of the Hard Rock Calling festival in Hyde Park. A DVD of the gig was released the following year.

The setlist was as follows:

‘London Calling’

‘Badlands’

‘Night’

‘She’s The One’

‘Outlaw Pete’

‘Out In The Street’

‘Working On A Dream’

‘Seeds’

‘Johnny 99’

‘Youngstown’

‘Good Lovin”

‘Bobby Jean’

‘Trapped’

‘No Surrender’

‘Waiting On A Sunny Day’

‘Promised Land’

‘Racing In The Street’

‘Radio Nowhere’

‘Lonesome Day’

‘The Rising’

‘Born To Run’

‘Hard Times (Come Again No More)’

‘Jungleland’

‘American Land’

‘Glory Days’

‘Dancing In The Dark’

This comes as a number of other artists – including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Neil Young and Yungblud – have stepped up in their efforts to entertain and unite fans as many continue to self-isolate.

Most recently, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard began a series of daily performances from his home. The first instalment included The Postal Service tracks and a cover of a Radiohead classic.