Bruce Springsteen shares new 1981 live album to benefit coronavirus relief in New Jersey

It's a mammoth set from the tour for 'The River'

By Will Richards
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen performs live in 1981. Credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has shared a surprise new live album to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

