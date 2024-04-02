Bruce Springsteen signs absentee note for young fan who skipped school to attend gig

Bruce Springsteen has signed a fan’s absentee note to cut class to attend his show.

During Springsteen’s concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday (March 31), the musician’s attention was brought to a young fan in the front row. The kid was carrying a handwritten sign that read “Skipping school, sign my note?”.

The absentee note would allow for the young fan to skip school on Monday (April 1) after attending Springsteen’s concert. Springsteen would go on to sign the note, as captured by another fan in attendance. It is currently unclear if the young fan’s signed absentee note was accepted by their school.

Watch a clip of Springsteen signing the fan’s absentee note below.

Elsewhere during the March 31 show, Springsteen kicked off the concert with ‘Light Of Day’, marking its first time being performed on his ongoing tour, as well as the first time he had performed the song with the E Street Band since 2016.

The 2024 leg of Springsteen’s current world tour restarted last week after the Boss had to postpone a hefty chunk of shows in 2023 due to health concerns.

The worries arose towards the end of last year, when the singer-songwriter needed to be treated for peptic ulcer disease, and was forced to delay all of his shows after playing in New Jersey on September 3.

On March 19, he returned to the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, playing a set incorporating tracks from across his extensive discography, ranging from his first album, ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.’, through 2022’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’.

Later this summer, The Boss is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here. He has also announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being eyed to portray the singer in an upcoming film about the making of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

Springsteen is also set to become the first international songwriter to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy at a ceremony on May 23.