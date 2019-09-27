Bruce Springsteen to release soundtrack album to ‘Western Stars’ film

Including a cover of ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’

The soundtrack to Bruce Springsteen’s new film Western Stars will be released next month.

‘Western Stars – Songs From The Film’ will collect all of the live performances in the film, which centers on the Boss performing his chart-topping ‘Western Stars’ album in full. A band and orchestra joined him for the intimate show in a historic barn in Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The soundtrack will also include a cover of Glen Campbell’s classic ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’. Springsteen and Ron Aniello co-produced the album. It’s due out October 25 via Columbia Records, and pre-orders are available here.

Springsteen and Thom Zimny – who recently won an Emmy for directing the acclaimed Springsteen on Broadway special for Netflix – co-directed Western Stars. The Warner Bros. film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and will be released in October.

The tracklist for ‘Western Stars – Songs From The Film’ is:

1. ‘Hitch Hikin’’

2. ‘The Wayfarer’

3. ‘Tucson Train’

4. ‘Western Stars’

5. ‘Sleepy Joe’s Café’

6. ‘Drive Fast (The Stuntman)’

7. ‘Chasin’ Wild Horses’

8. ‘Sundown’

9. ‘Somewhere North of Nashville’

10. ‘Stones’

11. ‘There Goes My Miracle’

12. ‘Hello Sunshine’

13. ‘Moonlight Motel’

14. ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’