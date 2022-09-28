Bruce Springsteen teases release of new music tomorrow

Bruce Springsteen is set to release new music tomorrow (September 29), according to a new teaser posted to social media.

The Boss took to Twitter today (September 28) to share a video of a radio tuning to different stations. At each stop, a recording of a Springsteen cover of an old soul classic plays, before the radio is tuned once again.

Among the covers performed by the singer are Tyrone Davis’ ‘If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Time’ and The Commodores‘ ‘Night Shift’.

The teaser comes after Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner let slip a fortnight ago that The Boss is releasing a new album before the end of 2022. Whether the teaser is related to the new album, and if the album is an entire soul covers record, will be revealed at 10am ET (3pm BST) tomorrow (September 29).

For now, watch the teaser below.

Turn it up tomorrow, September 29th at 10:00 AM ET! 📻 pic.twitter.com/uvu93rgGAo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 28, 2022

Next year, Springsteen is set to head out on a world tour with the E Street Band. The gigs, which will be The Boss’ first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour that kicks off in the US between February 1 and April 14 before heading to Europe for a run that includes two shows at London’s Hyde Park.

Any remaining tickets for the 2023 US arena gigs are available here, and you can see the full list of UK and European dates below.

APRIL 2023

28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

MAY 2023

5 – Dublin, RDS Arena

7 – Dublin, RDS Arena

13 – Paris, La Défense Arena

18 – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani

21 – Rome, Circo Massimo

25 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

30 – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

JUNE 2023

11 – Landgraaf, Megaland

13 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

16 – Birmingham, Villa Park

21 – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

24 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

26 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

30 – Oslo, Voldsløkka

JULY 2023

6 – London, BST Hyde Park

8 – London, BST Hyde Park

11 – Copenhagen, Parken

13 – Copenhagen, Parken

15 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

18 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

23 – Munich, Olympiastadion

25 – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza