Bruce Springsteen teases release of new music tomorrow

Bruce Springsteen is set to release new music tomorrow (September 29), according to a new teaser posted to social media.
The Boss took to Twitter today (September 28) to share a video of a radio tuning to different stations. At each stop, a recording of a Springsteen cover of an old soul classic plays, before the radio is tuned once again.
Among the covers performed by the singer are Tyrone Davis’ ‘If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Time’ and The Commodores‘ ‘Night Shift’.
The teaser comes after Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner let slip a fortnight ago that The Boss is releasing a new album before the end of 2022. Whether the teaser is related to the new album, and if the album is an entire soul covers record, will be revealed at 10am ET (3pm BST) tomorrow (September 29).
For now, watch the teaser below.
Turn it up tomorrow, September 29th at 10:00 AM ET! 📻 pic.twitter.com/uvu93rgGAo
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 28, 2022
Next year, Springsteen is set to head out on a world tour with the E Street Band. The gigs, which will be The Boss’ first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour that kicks off in the US between February 1 and April 14 before heading to Europe for a run that includes two shows at London’s Hyde Park.
Any remaining tickets for the 2023 US arena gigs are available here, and you can see the full list of UK and European dates below.
APRIL 2023
28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic
MAY 2023
5 – Dublin, RDS Arena
7 – Dublin, RDS Arena
13 – Paris, La Défense Arena
18 – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani
21 – Rome, Circo Massimo
25 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena
30 – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
JUNE 2023
11 – Landgraaf, Megaland
13 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
16 – Birmingham, Villa Park
21 – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena
24 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
26 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
30 – Oslo, Voldsløkka
JULY 2023
6 – London, BST Hyde Park
8 – London, BST Hyde Park
11 – Copenhagen, Parken
13 – Copenhagen, Parken
15 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
18 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion
23 – Munich, Olympiastadion
25 – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza