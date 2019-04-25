Bruce Springsteen announces new album ‘Western Stars’

BRUUUUUUUCE

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he is releasing a new album entitled ‘Western Stars’.

The first single, ‘Hello Sunshine’, will be released at midnight in the US tonight (April 25) with an accompanying video.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen said. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”

According to a press release, the record will “take inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.”

Springsteen also revealed the tracklisting and artwork for his first record which you can view below.

It comes after the Boss teased a series of mysterious posts on social media.

It began on Monday, when the rock icon’s social media accounts shared what appeared to be an image of a Joshua Tree in the middle of the desert. A similar image appeared only 24 hours later, although the tree appeared to be distorted in the second mysterious photo.

A third photo emerged on Wednesday morning and showed a long road with a horse on the side of it.

It’s in keeping with what Springsteen has previously said too – after teasing in late 2018 that country icon Glen Campbell was proving to be a strong influence on his upcoming work.

““That record is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s,” he told Variety .

“Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write.”

He added: “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more Tunnel of Love and Devils and Dust, but it’s not like them at all.

“Just different characters living their lives.”

Springsteen co-produced the album with Ron Aniello. It features appearances from Jon Brion (on celeste, Moog, and farfisa), Patti Scialfa, early E Street Band member David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, Soozie Tyrell, and more.

‘Western Stars’ track listing is as follows:

‘Hitch Hikin’

‘The Wayfarer’

‘Tucson Train’

‘Western Stars’

‘Sleepy Joe’s Café’

‘Drive Fast (The Stuntman)’

‘Chasin’ Wild Horses’

‘Sundown’

‘Somewhere North of Nashville’

‘Stones’

‘There Goes My Miracle’

‘Hello Sunshine’

‘Moonlight Motel’

His last release came in 2018’s ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ soundtrack album, which came complete with performances of 15 of his best-loved songs from throughout his career.