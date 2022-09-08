Bruce Springsteen, the Lumineers to perform at Stand Up for Heroes 2022 benefit in New York

As is tradition, Bruce Springsteen will once again perform at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes benefit New York, with the annual event’s 16th edition taking place at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on November 7.

This year’s instalment of the event – which supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation‘s mission to “find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive” – will also feature The Lumineers, comedian Jon Stewart, Amber Iman, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger and more. Tickets are on sale now.

“After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet,” said Woodruff.

“Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service,” added the ABC News correspondent – who started the annual event after being seriously wounded while covering the Iraq war in 2006.

In the decade and a half since Stand Up for Heroes had its inaugural edition in 2007, the benefit – which typically kicks off New York Comedy Festival – has featured musicians like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Roger Waters and Sheryl Crow, and comedians such as Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, John Mulaney and more.

Though the line-up for the event has shifted with every year it takes place, Springsteen has been the sole constant act, performing at each and every one. At last year’s event, he played a handful of acoustic tracks and, as always, cracked a few jokes. In 2020, when the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he performed remotely from an empty New Jersey bar.