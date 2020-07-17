Bruce Springsteen’s ‘From My Home To Yours’ radio show to air on Radio 2

Bruce Springsteen is joining Radio 2 with his popular show, ‘Bruce Springsteen: From My Home To Yours’.

Currently airing on SiriusXM E Street Radio in the United States, the broadcast, which Springsteen presents from his New Jersey home, sees the veteran singer-songwriter selecting records from his personal collection and “[sharing] his thoughts about the times we’re living in.”

The first show will air on Radio 2 from midnight to 1am on July 25 and will also be available on BBC Sounds.

A press release from Radio 2 said “in the first show Bruce picks tracks from Roy Orbison, Don Henley, Lucinda Williams, Bob Dylan, Wyclef Jean, Morrissey and many more.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Content Commissioning, said she was “especially delighted that we’re able to introduce ‘Bruce Springsteen: From My Home To Yours’ to the Radio 2 airwaves and BBC Sounds.”

Last month (June 4), Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd on his radio show.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Springsteen opened his show with ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ – an eight minute song Springsteen wrote in response to the killing of Amadou Diallo in 1999, an unarmed Guinean immigrant shot dead by four New York City police officers.

In an emotive opening, he said the length of the song mirrored “how long it took George Floyd to die with a Minneapolis officer’s knee buried into his neck.”

Springsteen continued: “That’s a long time. That’s how long he begged for help and said he couldn’t breathe. The arresting officer’s response was nothing but silence and weight. Then he had no pulse. And still it went on…May he rest in peace.

“As we speak, 40 million people are unemployed. 100,000 plus citizens have died from COVID-19 with only the most tepid and unfeeling response from our White House. As of today, our black citizens continue to be killed unnecessarily by our police on the streets of America. As of this broadcast, the country is on fire and in chaos.”

Other songs Springsteen played in tribute to Floyd included Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’, Kanye West’s ‘Who Will Survive in America’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Murder Most Foul’ and Bob Marley’s ‘Burnin’ and Lootin’.

He also played a recording of a powerful 1963 speech delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. in Birmingham, Alabama.