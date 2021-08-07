Bruce Springsteen’s daughter wins silver at the Olympics

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter has won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

As previously reported, 29-year-old Jessica Springsteen – the daughter of The Boss and Patti Scialfa – competed as the youngest member of the US showjumping team at the Tokyo games. Jessica is ranked in the world’s top 15.

While she failed to advance in the individual equestrian competitions earlier this year, today (August 7), Jessica took home a silver medal in the team equestrian jumping.

Alongside teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward, the 29-year-old trailed closely behind Sweden who won gold. Belgium meanwhile, took bronze.

Speaking shortly after her win, Jessica said she called her parents immediately. “I Facetimed them really quickly. They were screaming; I couldn’t understand anything that they were saying”, she said.

“It was all smiles. I saw the Team USA gear they were wearing. I couldn’t work out what they were shouting, but I just know they are so excited.”

Jessica Springsteen has been riding her 12-year-old horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, for around two years. She was an alternate for the London Summer Olympics in 2012 but did not participate.

Speaking ahead of the finals last week, Jessica said: “I am so excited to represent my country at this level. It is something I have always dreamt of, and I am just really looking forward to the experience.

“Just to be selected on this team that I have looked up to throughout my career has been a huge honour for me.”

Jessica’s dad Bruce, meanwhile, is set to perform at New York’s ‘Homecoming Concert’ on August 21 alongside The Killers, Paul Simon and Patti Smith.

Earlier this year, Springsteen said he hoped to resume touring in 2022 after the coronavirus crisis prompted an enforced break. Last year did, however, see The Boss release his 20th studio album, ‘Letter To You’.