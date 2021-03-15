Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their new collaboration Silk Sonic to the stage for the first time at the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14).

The pair announced the new project last month (February 26) and released their first single ‘Leave The Door Open’ on March 5.

Mars and .Paak joined forces on stage for the first time at tonight’s Grammys, performing alongside the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

They brought some vintage style to the annual awards show, dressed in matching burnt orange suits to deliver their debut live performance. Watch Silk Sonic at the Grammys 2021 below now.

The Grammys 2021 was opened by Harry Styles performing ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Billie Eilish performing from on top of a car and Haim making their first Grammys appearance.

At the premiere ceremony earlier in the day, Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’. Burna Boy closed out the first portion of the awards show with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’, shortly after picking up his first award.

Winners on the night so far have seen Blue Ivy Carter pick up her first Grammy after being credited on her mum Beyoncé’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The track won Best Music Video, making Carter the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.

Megan Thee Stallion was crowned Best New Artist as the main ceremony kicked off, while Styles was given Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.