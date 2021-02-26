Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak form new band Silk Sonic, announce album

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced they’ve recorded an album together under the band name Silk Sonic.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (February 26), Mars shared what appears to be the project’s artwork. The album looks set to be titled ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’, and will feature Parliament-Funkadelic’s Bootsy Collins as a “special guest host”.

In the post’s caption, Mars revealed the first single from the new project would be arriving next Friday, March 5.



Mars and Anderson .Paak toured extensively together back in 2017, with .Paak opening for Mars on his ’24K Magic’ world tour.

‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ will mark the first album from Mars since 2016’s ’24K Magic’. In 2019, he released a pair of collaborative singles – ‘Please Me’ with Cardi B and ‘Blow’ alongside Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

.Paak, meanwhile, released his latest album ‘Ventura’ back in 2019. Late last year, NxWorries – .Paak’s collaborative project with producer Knxwledge – debuted a new song titled ‘Where I Go’ as part of the virtual Double Happiness festival.

Earlier in the year, .Paak teamed up with Busta Rhymes for the collaborative single ‘YUUUU’. Taken from Busta’s album ‘Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God’, the duo released the single in September, performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following month.