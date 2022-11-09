Bruno Mars announces Las Vegas residency

Bruno Mars has shared details of a new residency at Park MGM Las Vegas.
The pop star, who completed a stint at the same casino this summer with his Silk Sonic parter Anderson .Paak, will return to Park MGM next month for a run until mid-February 2023. Fans are promised a fresh new show with him and his band, The Hooligans.
Mars re-posted the hotel’s Twitter announcement of his residency with the caption, “start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans”.
Tickets are available to buy now from here.
Start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans 🎰🪩🥂 https://t.co/x0mjIMOllH
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 25, 2022
Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas residency:
DECEMBER 2022
30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
JANUARY 2023
25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
FEBRUARY 2023
01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
Last month Mars confirmed that Silk Sonic would not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys.
Mars and .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, which featured the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
While Silk Sonic picked up four Grammys – with ‘Leave The Door Open’ winning in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories – at the 2022 ceremony in April, Mars has since confirmed that the duo will not be submitting ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.
“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone in a statement.
Mars’ last solo album was 2016’s ‘24K Magic‘.