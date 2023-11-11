Bruno Mars teams up with Fender for classic-inspired signature Stratocaster

Bruno Mars has teamed up with Fender to released a classic-inspired signature Stratocaster – check it out below.

The ‘Bruno Mars Stratocaster’ will be a limited-edition model. A statement from Fender says that “Mars envisioned an instrument with class that could still appeal to the most technically driven shredders.”

Speaking about creating the guitar, Mars said: “I don’t think of myself as a guitar player. I’m more of a frustrated songwriter. Every song is like a puzzle you have to solve, and a good guitar can bring something out of you that can help take you to the finish line. That’s what I wanted from this guitar.”

He continued: “It was also important to have a workhorse that I could depend on for performing live and writing in the studio, whether it be rhythm or lead.”

‌Fender added that “the guitar is an accurate recreation of Mars’ beloved 1969 Stratocaster neck shape” and that “the Bruno Mars Signature Stratocaster features sleek, vintage elements, designed to be both played and admired.”

The guitar features some “subtle leopard print accents” as nods to Jimi Hendrix and Prince – two of Mars’ guitar-playing heroes. It also comes “loaded with a set of custom-voiced Bruno Mars pickups that will allow players to emulate Mars’ buoyant tone and singing leads,” Fender said in a statement.

You can see the guitar below and purchase here.

The Limited Edition Bruno Mars Stratocaster is a true treasure. The Mars Mocha Heirloom nitrocellulose lacquer finish not only gives it an aged charm, but also enhances resonance and tone: https://t.co/KUKCTbXAj0 pic.twitter.com/WGf4i4lPit — Fender (@Fender) November 7, 2023

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran has also launched his own guitar – a new limited edition ‘Autumn Variations’ acoustic guitar that fans can purchase now.

Posting on Instagram, Sheeran said he wanted to mark the release of his last album, ‘Autumn Variations‘ with the launching of a new acoustic guitar.

Sheeran launched a line of signature acoustic guitars in 2019 with Northern Irish guitar company, Lowden. In an interview with the company’s founder owner George Lowden at their launch in 2019, Sheeran said how it’s “any kid’s dream” to have a signature guitar [via Rolling Stone].

Sheeran wrote on Instagram this week: “Wanted to mark the release of Autumn Variations with a guitar release, this is only available for this autumn and it’s unlike any guitar we’ve released before with @sheeranguitars. It’s a limited run for a limited time, hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

You can check out the full line of Sheeran’s guitars here.