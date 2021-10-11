Bryan Adams announces 2022 UK tour in support of new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Bryan Adams has shared details of UK tour in support of his new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’, which is due for release in March.

The dates take in some previously announced UK shows for summer 2022 which include a closing show at Cardiff Castle on July 11. The Canadian musician will now play an extra 12 dates that kick off in May at the Brighton Centre on Friday 13.

Tickets for the 12 new shows go on sale this Friday (October 15) at 9am BST here.

Advertisement

Bryan Adams UK tour dates 2022:

MAY

Friday 13 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Saturday 14 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sunday 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Manchester, AO Arena

Wednesday 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Friday 20 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sunday 22 – Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

Monday 23 – Glasgow, SSE Arena

Wednesday 25 – Hull, Bonus Arena

Thursday 26 – London, The O2 Arena

JUNE

Wednesday 29 – Cornwall, Eden Sessions

JULY

Friday 1 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Saturday 2 – Widnes, Halton Stadium

Sunday 3 – Telford, QE2 Arena

Tuesday 5 –Durham, Emirates Riverside

Wednesday 6 – Kelso, Floors Castle

Friday 8 – Norwich, Blickling Estate

Saturday 9 – Cornbury Music Festival

Sunday 10 – Leeds, Harewood House

Monday 11 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

The news follows concert delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Adams rescheduled a number of the outdoor UK gigs and cancelled some including at Exeter’s Powderham Arena and Canterbury’s Spitfire Showground.

Advertisement

Previously, Adams had also moved a series of indoor shows in Aberdeen and Hull as well as his residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall to May 2022. Some details have since changed, including his London show, which is now happening at The O2 Arena.

‘So Happy It Hurts’ will be the veteran rock star’s 15th studio album to date. it follows 2019’s ‘Shine A Light’.