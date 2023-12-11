Bryan Adams announces 2024 outdoor UK shows

Bryan Adams has announced a series of outdoor UK shows for 2024, adding to his previously announced tour and Royal Albert Hall residency.

The Canadian rock icon will be headlining a number of summer outdoor gigs in the UK, including Dreamland Margate’s Summer Series on June 13, Plymouth Summer Sessions (14) and Forest Live shows at Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest and Thetford Forest (16, 20, 21).

The musician will also perform at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfodand on June 18 the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 23.

Tickets for the Plymouth show, UK tour and London shows are on sale now, while general sale for the remaining dates starts Friday (December 15) from 9am GMT from here. Alternatively, fans can find pre-sale options between Tuesday-Wednesday (12-13) via the same link.

The newly announced dates will extend the artist’s UK run for his global ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour, which will see Adams visit Coventry (May 17), Sheffield (18) and Cardiff (19) directly after a residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall from May 13 to May 15, 2024.

The tour also includes a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 21 and The SSE Arena in Belfast on May 22.

The ‘Summer of ’69’ musician is due to perform one album in full each night at the iconic London venue – ’18 Til I Die’, ‘Reckless’ and ‘So Happy It Hurts’ – along with his greatest hits.

“Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again,” Adams said in a press statement. “However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!”

Adams has also announced a 31-date tour with Dave Stewart from Eurythmics supporting him on the stint.

Find the full 2024 tour schedule below with newly added dates in bold.

Bryan Adams’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

MAY

13 – London, Royal Albert Hall

14 – London, Royal Albert Hall

15 – London Royal Albert Hall

17 – Coventry Building Society Arena

18 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

19 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

21 – Dublin, 3Arena

22 – Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast

JUNE

13 – Margate, Dreamland

14 – Plymouth, Plymouth Hoe

16 – Northwich, Delamere Forest

18 – Llangollen, International Music Eisteddfod

20 – Brandon, Thetford Forest

21 – Pickering, Dalby Forest

23 – Halifax, Piece Hall

Others artists performing as part of the Plymouth Summer Sessions series includes Tom Jones, Madness, Sting and Blondie.

In other recent news from the ‘Summer Of ’69’ singer, Adams joined Coldplay during their show in Vancouver back in September for a rendition of his classic hit ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ with H.E.R. on guitar.