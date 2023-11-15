Bryan Adams announces 31-date US tour with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart

Bryan Adams has announced a 31-date tour with Dave Stewart from Eurythmics supporting him – find all information below.

The ‘Summer of ’69’ musician will tour the US throughout 2024, beginning at Billings, Montana and finishing in Syracuse, New York. He will also make stops at Austin, Texas, Mexico City, Omaha, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and more. General sale will begin this Friday, November 17 – you can purchase your tickets here.

Adams also recently announced he was touring the UK and Ireland, including a residency at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for his Royal Albert Hall residency can be purchased here; spots at his UK/Ireland tour can be found here.

Advertisement

“Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again,” Adams said in a press statement. “However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!”

Bryan Adams’ 2024 US tour dates are:

January 2024

20 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark *

21 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

23 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

24 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center *

26 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose *

28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

30 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

February

1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

2 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena *

3 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

6 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

8 – Mexico City, MX @ Arena CDMX

21 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

23 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena *

27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

28 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum *

29 – Highland Heights, KY @ Truist Arena *

March

1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

3 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena *

5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

6 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

8 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena *

10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

12 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

13 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena *

15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

17 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center *

19 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena *

20 – Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial *

* = w/ Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook

Advertisement

Dave Stewart recently announced he had formed a new group called The Time Experience Project, and released their first single ‘Brings Me Home’ in October. The group are also set to release a 10-song “modern rock opera” called ‘Who To Love’ – pre-save here.

“The songs on this album are centred around the elusive nature of time, how it seems to speed up or slow down depending on your mental state,” Stewart explained of the “immersive” collection.