Bryan Adams announces huge run of outdoor UK gigs for summer 2021

Bryan Adams has announced a tour of UK outdoor gigs for summer 2021 – see the full list of dates below.
The shows include a gig at the Eden Sessions programme in Cornwall, where Adams will join the likes of My Chemical Romance and Lionel Richie.
Adams will play the Eden Sessions on Monday July 5, 2021. Tickets are available for members today (December 7) with a general sale next Monday (December 14) from 4:30pm GMT. Get them here.
See his full list of 2021 UK gigs below. New gigs are in bold, alongside existing April dates.
APRIL 2021
10th – Aberdeen, P&J Live
11th – Hull, Bonus Arena
13th – London, Royal Albert Hall
14th – London, Royal Albert Hall
15th – London, Royal Albert Hall
JUNE 2021
26th – Bristol, City Centre
27th – Cardiff, Castle
JULY 2021
1st – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
2nd – Widnes, DCBL Halton Stadium
3rd – Telford, QEII Arena
5th – Cornwall, Eden Sessions
6th – Exeter, Powderham Arena
8th – Canterbury, Spitfire Showground
9th – Oxfordshire, Great Tew Park
10th – Leeds, Harewood House
Alongside Adams’ Cornwall show are four rescheduled gigs from Eden Sessions’ 2020 programme, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. First to play on June 9 next year will be Lionel Richie.
My Chemical Romance will then play the first UK gig of their long-awaited reunion tour on June 15, before Diana Ross will appear on June 29, 2021, and the series rounds out with a set from The Script on July 14.
Back in August, Bryan Adams was set to play to 7,000 people at a German arena as a test event for allowing crowds back into shows during the pandemic. The gig ended up being postponed after a spike in German Covid-19 cases.
The show, at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena, came as part of a ‘Give Live A Chance’ gig, which would’ve been the largest gig since the pandemic began, and is now being rearranged for “late autumn”.