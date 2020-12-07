Bryan Adams announces huge run of outdoor UK gigs for summer 2021

Bryan Adams has announced a tour of UK outdoor gigs for summer 2021 – see the full list of dates below.

The shows include a gig at the Eden Sessions programme in Cornwall, where Adams will join the likes of My Chemical Romance and Lionel Richie.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

Adams will play the Eden Sessions on Monday July 5, 2021. Tickets are available for members today (December 7) with a general sale next Monday (December 14) from 4:30pm GMT. Get them here.

Advertisement

See his full list of 2021 UK gigs below. New gigs are in bold, alongside existing April dates.

APRIL 2021

10th – Aberdeen, P&J Live

11th – Hull, Bonus Arena

13th – London, Royal Albert Hall

14th – London, Royal Albert Hall

15th – London, Royal Albert Hall

JUNE 2021

26th – Bristol, City Centre

27th – Cardiff, Castle

JULY 2021

1st – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

2nd – Widnes, DCBL Halton Stadium

3rd – Telford, QEII Arena

5th – Cornwall, Eden Sessions

6th – Exeter, Powderham Arena

8th – Canterbury, Spitfire Showground

9th – Oxfordshire, Great Tew Park

10th – Leeds, Harewood House

Alongside Adams’ Cornwall show are four rescheduled gigs from Eden Sessions’ 2020 programme, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. First to play on June 9 next year will be Lionel Richie.

My Chemical Romance will then play the first UK gig of their long-awaited reunion tour on June 15, before Diana Ross will appear on June 29, 2021, and the series rounds out with a set from The Script on July 14.

Advertisement

Back in August, Bryan Adams was set to play to 7,000 people at a German arena as a test event for allowing crowds back into shows during the pandemic. The gig ended up being postponed after a spike in German Covid-19 cases.

The show, at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena, came as part of a ‘Give Live A Chance’ gig, which would’ve been the largest gig since the pandemic began, and is now being rearranged for “late autumn”.