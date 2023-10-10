Bryan Adams announces UK tour and Royal Albert Hall residency

Bryan Adams has announced a three-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall and UK dates for next year – purchase tickets for the tour here.

The ‘Summer of ’69’ musician will perform at the iconic London venue from May 13 to May 15, 2024, where he will perform one album in full each night – ’18 Til I Die’, ‘Reckless’ and ‘So Happy It Hurts’ – along with his greatest hits.

The Canadian music icon has also announced UK dates for his global ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour, which will see Adams visit Coventry (May 17), Sheffield (18) and Cardiff (19) directly after his London run.

The tour also includes a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 21 and The SSE Arena in Belfast on May 22.

Tickets for London shows will go on general sale at 9am BST this Friday (October 13) from here. Fans can access the exclusive pre-sale at 9am BST on Thursday (October 12) by signing up here. Tickets for the remaining UK and Ireland shows can be purchased here.

“Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again,” Adams said in a press statement. “However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!”

Find the full list of tour dates and album performances scheduled for each show below.

Bryan Adams 2024 UK and Ireland tour:

MAY

13 – London, Royal Albert Hall – ’18 Til I Die’

14 – London, Royal Albert Hall – ‘Reckless’

15 – London, Royal Albert Hall – ‘So Happy It Hurts’

17 – Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena

18 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

19 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

21 – Dublin, 3Arena

22 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

Earlier this month, Adams joined Coldplay during their show in Vancouver for a rendition of his classic hit ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’.

The frontman joined in for guitar and vocal duties before H.E.R. came onstage to perform the song’s famous guitar solo.

Elsewhere, Adams had a very relaxed response after a fan invaded his performance and jumped on stage to sing ‘Summer Of 69’.