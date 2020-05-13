Bryan Adams apologises for coronavirus rant, says he wanted to promote veganism

Bryan Adams has apologised for his recent social media rant about the coronavirus which drew accusations of racism, saying he wanted to speak out about “horrible animal cruelty” and promote veganism.

On May 11, the Canadian musician had posted a clip of himself on Instagram singing his 1983 single ‘Cuts Like a Knife’. In its strongly worded caption, he blamed “some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan,” Adams wrote in that post.

Advertisement

After facing intense backlash on social media, including accusations of racism, the ‘Summer Of ’69’ singer deleted a tweet which hyperlinked to the Instagram post, and turned off comments on the Instagram post itself.

On May 12, Adams posted another performance clip to Instagram. He wrote in its caption: “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

He added, “I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.” See the full post below.

Adam’s new post featured a video of him performing ‘Into The Fire’. He said he would have performed the song at his residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which would have begun May 12. The residency, like all if not many concerts, had been cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic and the onset of social distancing restrictions.

Advertisement

See Adams’ original post about the coronavirus below.