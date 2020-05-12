Bryan Adams catches backlash for rant blaming coronavirus on “bat eating bastards”

Bryan Adams has posted a rant about the coronavirus to social media overnight (May 11), lashing out at those he believes are responsible for the pandemic.

Adams was due to begin his residency at Royal Albert Hall this week. However, the shows were cancelled in compliance with current venue restrictions, so Adams instead took to social media to vent his frustration. See it below.

Advertisement

“Thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold,” Adams wrote in a post shared to Instagram and Twitter.

“My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know,” he continued.

“It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans.”

Adams’ post has led to extensive social media backlash, with Twitter users calling out his comments.

Well after this stupidity I am really glad you got canceled. Hope this tweet and subsequent screenshots follow you to all your future venues. — LivingDeadGirl (@living_gurl) May 12, 2020

“Well after this stupidity I am really glad you got cancelled,” wrote one Twitter user.

Very Uncanadian Bryan! Maybe come support essential service workers by volunteering instead? 🇨🇦 Be better dude! — Momphis (@barbarafriesen) May 12, 2020

Advertisement

“Very Uncanadian Bryan! Maybe come support essential service workers by volunteering instead,” suggested another.

Adams has since deleted his tweet and disabled comments on the Instagram post.

NME has contacted Bryan Adams’ management with a request for comment. At time of writing, his management has not replied.