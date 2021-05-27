Bryan Adams reschedules UK outdoor shows to summer 2022

Bryan Adams has rescheduled his forthcoming outdoor UK shows to 2022.

The veteran rocker announced a series of gigs last December including a gig at the Eden Sessions programme in Cornwall, which were set to go ahead in June 2021.

Now, the majority have been pushed back to June 2022 while shows originally scheduled at Bristol City Centre, Exeter Powderham Arena and Canterbury Spitfire Showground have been cancelled.

Previously, Adams also rescheduled a series of indoor shows in Aberdeen and Hull, as well as his residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall, to May 2022.

See his full list of 2022 UK gigs below. New gigs are in bold, alongside existing May dates.

MAY 2022

9th – London, Royal Albert Hall

10th – London, Royal Albert Hall

11th – London, Royal Albert Hall

22nd – Aberdeen, P&J Live

25th – Hull, Bonus Arena



JUNE 2022

29th – Cornwall, Eden Sessions

JULY 2021

1st – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

2nd – Widnes, DCBL Halton Stadium

3rd – Telford, QEII Arena

9th – Oxfordshire, Great Tew Park

10th – Leeds, Harewood House

11th – Cardiff, Castle

Back in August 2020, Adams was set to play to 7,000 people at a German arena as a test event for allowing crowds back into shows during the coronavirus pandemic. The gig ended up being postponed after a spike in German Covid-19 cases.

The show, at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena, came as part of a ‘Give Live A Chance’ gig, which would’ve been the largest gig since the pandemic began, and is now being rearranged for “late autumn”.

Since then hope for the return of festivals has improved after the first stage of the UK government’s events research programme saw thousands of music lovers attending a series of pilot events in Liverpool over the May Bank Holiday weekend, where the likes of Fatboy Slim and Blossoms played to a crowd without any Covid restrictions.

Just 15 people tested positive for Covid-19 following the event, with initial data suggesting that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.