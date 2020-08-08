Bryan Adams to perform at German stadium next month amidst pandemic

Bryan Adams has announced that he’ll be performing at a stadium in Germany next month despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian rocker has been booked to headline a stadium show called ‘Give Live A Chance’, which is coming to Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 4. He will join a lineup that includes Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The Bosshoss, Joris, and special guest Michael Mittermeier.

Adams shared news of the show on Instagram. “I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September,” he wrote. “I’m playing acoustically – on my own / no band.”

Advertisement

Tickets for ‘Give Live A Chance’ go on sale on Tuesday (August 11) and can be purchased here.

Despite the majority of the world’s countries struggling to get live shows back up and running due to the current social climate, the Düsseldorf health department has given the show the go-ahead – although Billboard reports that some German health officials are not happy about it.

Germany has banned all large events at least through October, but they’ve also allowed for exceptions if the events can meet stringent guidelines.

Live Nation are claiming that all audience members for ‘Give Live A Chance’ (it’s estimated that 12,000 people will be attending) will be sitting 1.5 meters away from one another and that they’ll have to wear masks the entire time they’re in the stadium. Also, alcohol won’t be allowed in or around the building. Concert-goers won’t have to take COVID-19 tests to enter.

As a country, Germany has been putting strong coronavirus protection measures in place, including fast, free, mandatory tests for every traveler returning to the country.

Advertisement

Earlier today (August 8), it was announced that this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are reportedly changing venues due to coronavirus “safety concerns.”

MTV will no longer hold the award ceremony at the Barclays Center, instead choosing “various outdoor locations” in New York City. The event is due to take place on August 30.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming Van Tour that would have commemorated the band’s 25th anniversary.

The dates were originally scheduled to take place this spring but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.