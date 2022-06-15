BST Hyde Park announce details of 2022 Open House series

BST Hyde Park has announced details of their Open House series for 2022, featuring workshops, film screenings and more.

This year, the London gig series will feature headline shows from The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Adele, Duran Duran, Elton John, Pearl Jam and more.

Across two weeks (June 27-30 and July 4-7), the free Open House series will feature open air screenings, live music and entertainment, pop-up bars and street food, workshops from Joe Wicks and much more.

Advertisement

From Monday to Thursday on both weeks, film screenings will include Mamma Mia, Spice World, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Batman and many more.

See the full list of screenings and times below, and get more details on the Open House series here.

Monday June 27

7PM – Spice World

Tuesday June 28

6PM – Encanto

8:30PM – Mamma Mia

Wednesday June 29

6PM – Moana

8:30PM – Grease

Thursday June 30

6PM – The Lion King (1994)

8:30PM – Back to the Future

Advertisement

Monday July 4

7PM – Soul

Tuesday July 5

5PM – Never Ending Story

7:30PM – The Batman (2022)

Wednesday July 6

5:30PM – Mary Poppins Returns

8PM – Bohemian Rhapsody

Thursday July 7

6PM – The Greatest Showman

8:30PM – Dirty Dancing

Earlier this month, Elton John announced the curated support bill for his BST Hyde Park show, featuring Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and more.

The show on June 24 comes as part of the legendary songwriter’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour – his final ever series of live shows. It means that the gig could be his final ever London tour date.

Pearl Jam also recently announced a number of new additions to their BST Hyde Park shows next month.

The gigs on July 8 and 9 will be the band’s biggest ever London shows. Pearl Jam were originally due to headline BST Hyde Park in 2021 alongside Duran Duran, but the event was cancelled as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Newly announced support acts for the shows include October Drift, Fatherson, LIFE and Daytime TV on July 8. Johnny Marr, Temples, Tiger Cub, Petrol Girls, James & The Cold Gun, PEAKS! and Connor Selby will support on July 9.

Find out more about this year’s series by heading here.