BST Hyde Park have revealed that this year’s event won’t go ahead in July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be back in 2022 and will see Pearl Jam and Duran Duran – who were set to headline this year’s event – return in 2022.

In a statement, organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place in July 2021.

“We are however happy to share that Duran Duran and Pearl Jam will go ahead in July 2022.”

We are sad to announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place this July. However, we are happy to share that both @PearlJam and @duranduran will return next summer. Please read our full statement below or here: https://t.co/SjQTLHBQ7F Sending you our love and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/meLjbk8kJJ — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 30, 2021

Dates for 2022 as follows… Pearl Jam – Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July 2022

Duran Duran – Sunday 10th July 2022 — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 30, 2021

Sadly, @BSTHydePark will not be taking place this summer. However, Duran Duran will be returning on Sunday 10th July 2022. Please hold onto your ticket and for all info regarding refunds and 2022 tickets head to the BST Hyde Park website at https://t.co/d76t8Q9abl pic.twitter.com/xCtmDXxqoV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) March 30, 2021

Pearl Jam will now return on July 8 and 9 2022 whilst Duran Duran will return on Sunday July 10 2022.

Pixies will support Pearl Jam on July 8, whilst Nile Rodgers & CHIC will join Duran Duran on July 10. A new guest will eventually be announced for July 9 together with a full supporting line up for all days of the event.

All 2021 tickets will be valid for next year. The statement continued: “You will be directly contacted by the ticket agent you purchased from with full details, including refund information if you are no longer able to attend the rescheduled dates.

“If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by Friday 30th April, please get in touch with them directly.”

Organisers added: “Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available.

“By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS and all the incredible organisations and individuals who have been working tirelessly in these past twelve months to keep the country safe. Your efforts are enormously appreciated.”

Last year’s event, which was the eighth year of the festival, was also cancelled, with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone, set to headline alongside ‎Pearl Jam ‎and Duran Duran.