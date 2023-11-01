BtoB’s contracts with CUBE Entertainment reportedly expire, agency responds

CUBE Entertainment has responded to reports of BtoB’s contract expirations in an official statement.

Earlier today (November 1), South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports reported that the contracts of five BtoB members had expired, alledging that the K-pop idols and CUBE Entertainment have yet to come to an agreement on a possible renewal.

According to the report, BtoB are interested staying as group even if they leave CUBE Entertainment. Ilgan Sports also claims that several other labels have offered up to ₩6billion (approximately £3.64million) as a down payment to house the group if they decide to depart from their long-time agency.

Advertisement

Shortly after reports of BtoB’s contract expiration surfaced, CUBE issued a brief statement to Xport News, saying that “the contract between CUBE Entertainment and some of the BtoB members has not yet concluded”, as translated by Koreaboo.

“We plan on doing our best until the end of the contract,” CUBE Entertainment added. “We understand that the BtoB members are working through this situation with an open mindset, looking at various options.”

In response to claims of third-party labels approaching BtoB, CUBE Entertainment said: “The amount mentioned in the article has nothing to do with our company’s position related to the matter.”

BtoB debuted as a seven-member group in 2012, and have last renewed their contracts with CUBE Entertainment in 2018. The group last released music in May this year, with their 12th mini-album titled ‘Wind and Wish’, featuring a title track of the same name.

In other news, Big Bang member G-Dragon will attend a police questioning and take a drug test next week, as part of the ongoing investigations into his alleged drug use.

The K-pop idol was first booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police on October 26 on suspicion of allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act. However, G-Dragon has since denied all claims of illegal drug use.