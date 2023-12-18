BtoB’s Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik and Peniel sign with new agency

Four members of K-pop boyband BtoB have signed with a new agency.

On December 18, TenAsia reported that the four BtoB members have signed with a new unnamed agency, and plan to continue their activities as a group. The news comes over a month after all six BtoB members left longtime agency CUBE Entertainment after the expiration of their contracts.

“We plan to present the members being active in various fields in the future. As the members have strong will to work as a full group, we will support them so that they can prioritise group activities,” it said per Soompi.

Advertisement

According to the report, the agency’s name and upcoming plans for the group will be shared at a later date.

At the time of BtoB’s departure from CUBE Entertainment, the agency shared that it was “positively discussing trademark rights with the BTOB members”, though it also noted that it could not provide details about the discussions at the time.

Shortly after BtoB left CUBE Entertainment, member Changsub signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio Music. Following Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik and Peniel’s recent signing, the only member of the group yet to find new representation is Yook Sungjae.

BtoB’s most recent release had been their May mini-album ‘Wind and Wish’, which was led by a single of the same name.

In other K-pop news, girl group ITZY have released a music video for ‘Born to Be’, the pre-release track off their upcoming album of the same name. The girl group will make a comeback in January 2024 with the new 10-track record, led by the single ‘Untouchable’.