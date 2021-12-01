BTS’ 2020 single ‘Dynamite’ is the most-streamed song of 2021 on Apple Music

Apple Music has revealed that BTS’ 2020 single ‘Dynamite’ is the platform’s most-streamed song of this year.

On November 30, Apple Music released its official list of Top 25 most-streamed songs of 2021. According to data recorded between October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021, the platform placed the boyband’s 2020 song ‘Dynamite’ as its most-streamed track of the year.

The K-pop hit is followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘positions’ in the second and third spots respectively, as reported by Variety. Taking fourth and fifth place are Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and DaBaby collaboration ‘For The Night’ and The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’, the latter of which was released in 2019.

Additionally, BTS’ May 2021 single ‘Butter’ also made it onto Apple Music’s most-streamed songs list, comes in at Nuremberg 21, between ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ by Masked Wolf and Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Over the weekend, BTS had concluded two of four shows for their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ LA concert. The K-pop juggernauts had surprised fans on the second night of the concert (November 28) with an appearance by American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She had joined the boyband on stage to perform her verse from their hit ‘Butter’ remix.

Megan was originally due to perform the ‘Butter’ remix alongside BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards last weekend, but later dropped out due to personal matters. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!,” she had said.