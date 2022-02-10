BTS advocate for climate change prevention in partnership with Samsung

BTS have teamed up with Samsung on a new campaign advocating for climate change prevention.

Yesterday (February 9), the tech giant announced its ‘Galaxy For The Planet’ campaign with BTS through a new video, where the boyband are seen holding up placards with handwritten messages bringing attention to the ocean’s plastic waste and its consequences. The clip ends with all seven members coming together with a single message: “Let’s work together for a better future.”

The campaign video coincided with the launch of their latest line of Galaxy devices, including a new smartphone and tablet. The ‘Galaxy For The Planet’ sustainability initiative highlights the tech company’s new line of devices made with “repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets”.

In a press statement from Samsung on its new environmentalist effort, the company pledged to “[address] ocean plastic pollution in a way that will positively impact not only the environment but also the lives of all Galaxy users”.

The company also added that this “marks a notable achievement in the company’s journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come”.

The ‘Galaxy For The Planet’ initiative is the latest in a string of partnerships the K-pop group have had with the tech company. The most recent one being the production and release of a new ringtone titled ‘Over The Horizon’ produced by member Suga, which also plays in the ‘Galaxy For The Planet’ video.

In other BTS news, Jimin had officially been discharged from the hospital earlier this week following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and appendicitis surgery. “Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered,” wrote his agency Big Hit Music.