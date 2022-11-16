BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total

BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist.

The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.

BTS are in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the third year in a row with ‘My Universe’, a joint single released last year in collaboration with Coldplay.

BTS have also earned themselves their first Album Of The Year nomination this year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ record, on which members J-hope, Suga and RM are credited as songwriters. Their collaborative single with the band, titled ‘My Universe’, was also featured on the ‘Music of the Spheres’ album.

The seven-piece are also up for Best Music Video with ‘Yet To Come’ from their anthology album ‘Proof’ released in June.

The 65th Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. A livestream of the ceremony will be made available on streaming service Paramount+, and will also be available to watch on the CBS Television Network.

Closer to home, BTS are also nominated for five awards at this year’s MAMA Awards, set to be held later this month on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. As a separate artist, member J-hope received six nominations at the same awards for his solo work this past year, making him the most nominated artist at the 2022 MAMA Awards. He was also announced earlier today (November 16) to be performing solo on the second day of the awards, marking the first time he is set to perform his solo material on broadcast.