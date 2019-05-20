It looks like BTS and Charli XCX are going to release a single together

A song called 'Glow' has been registered

BTS and Charli XCX are set to release a collaboration.

The K-pop megastars have teamed up with Charli for a song called ‘Glow’. It has been registered with BMI, Metro reports, and will hopefully arrive in the coming months.

BTS are no strangers to collaborations. Last month the seven-piece sang with Halsey on their hit ‘Boy With Luv’.

The South Korean band and the American singer broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history – a staggering 74.6 million views in its first 24 hours – only a day after it was set by Blackpink on April 13.

Stargate are credited as songwriters and composers on the forthcoming ‘Glow’. It’s unclear whether Charli will be performing on the song with BTS or whether she has just contributed to the songwriting.

In other news, BTS recently channelled the spirit of The Beatles when they delivered one of their biggest US TV performances to date on The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert.

In a nod to the Fab Four, the K-Pop giants took inspiration from The Beatles’ 1964 debut on the Ed Sullivan Show for their performance of ‘Boy With Luv’.

The band donned black and white suits as they performed in front of a drum set which featured their name in a Beatles-esque font. Watch above.