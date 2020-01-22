BTS and Lil Nas X will reportedly perform together at the Grammys

BTS and Lil Nas X are set to perform together at the Grammys this weekend (January 26), according to reports.

The Korean group are not nominated at the awards ceremony this year, but have been invited to perform as part of a special collaboration stage with Lil Nas X.

Variety reports that the rapper will appear at the Los Angeles event with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Diplo. All three artists appeared on remixes of his hit single ‘Old Town Road’, with BTS rapper RM featuring on a version of it titled ‘Seoul Town Road’.

Lil Nas X is nominated for Album Of The Year for his EP ‘7’ and will face competition from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo.

Other performers confirmed for the Grammys 2020 include Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, and Tyler, The Creator. Alicia Keys will once again host the ceremony after taking on those duties for the first time in 2019.

Meanwhile, BTS are set to release their new album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ on February 21 and have shared two tracks from it so far – the melancholy single ‘Black Swan’ and Suga’s solo track ‘Interlude: Shadow’.

Last week, the seven-piece group launched a global art project called Connect, BTS, which will see artists including Sir Antony Gormley and Yiyun Kang create works of art that draw on the band’s philosophies and values. The pieces will be displayed in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York.

Yesterday (January 21), BTS announced the dates for their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour, including two shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium this summer.