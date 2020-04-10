BTS announce ‘Bang Bang Con’, a online weekend concert series for fans

BTS have today announced a new online concert series for fans, ‘Bang Bang Con’.

The eight-part series, which will stream online over the weekend of April 18-19, will give fans the chance to watch BTS’ past concerts and fan meets from around the world.

The series will be available to stream for free and will air at 4pm on each day via BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

Advertisement

You can see the poster advertising the event here:

On April 18, fans will be able to watch past BTS concerts including 2015’s ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ and the 2016 ‘Epilogue’ from the same tour. The channel will also stream the 2014 live trilogy ‘Episode II The Red Bullet’ and ‘BTS 3rd Muster.’

The following day, on April 19, the band’s 2017 ‘Episode III’ from ‘The Wings Tour’ in Seoul will air alongside ‘The Final’ from the same tour, ‘BTS 4th Muster Happy Ever After’.

Their live show from their recent ‘Love Yourself’ tour in Seoul will also be available to watch on the same day.

Advertisement

The live concert streams come as BTS recently announced the rescheduling of their forthcoming North American tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The K-Pop giants were set to begin their 37-date Map of the Soul tour on April 25 and 26 with two nights at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before winding up with shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 5 and 6.

But after cancelling the start of their tour in South Korea, they have now postponed the U.S. shows as a direct result of the pandemic.

Current tickets will be honoured for the new dates, but the band’s management team Big Hit Entertainment are yet to confirm these. An extensive list of all the shows cancelled as a result of coronavirus can be found here.

Last month, BTS announced that they were launching a new web series to help fans learn Korean.

They will host 30 lessons on social media app Weverse. In a statement, Big Hit Entertainment said each lesson is “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier.”

Each episode lasts three minutes and will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, with a lesson plan for each developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.